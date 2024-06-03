What Is The Net Worth Of A Star Is Born Actor Bradely Cooper? Find Out

Hollywood's blue-eyed heartthrob, Bradley Cooper, is a pretty well-known actor, director, and producer who has carved out a path for himself as one of the finest actors in the industry. Due to his striking features and persona, a lot of people often mistake his age, but can you guess what Bradley Cooper's age is? The Star Is Born actor is 49 years old and has accumulated a net worth of $120 million.

Between June 2018 and June 2019, Bradley earned $60 million, which made him one of the five highest-paid actors on the planet. His monster earnings during that period were because he did not take a salary for his directorial debut, A Star Is Born, which earned him several Oscar nominations, including Best Actor and Best Picture. Let's take a moment and explore more details about the superstar's wealth and fortune.

1. Bradley Cooper's salary highlights

Cooper is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He earns as much as $20 million for a movie but also takes smaller upfront salaries in exchange for revenue participation. Between June 2018 and 2019, the actor earned $60 million, which made him one of the five highest-paid actors on the planet, Aside from this, he also drew a salary from the famous film A Star Is Born, and he still managed to make so much money. which went on to earn $434 million globally. He also earned backend points off Avengers Endgame for his role as Rocket in the franchise.

2. Hangover Payday

The four primary actors in The Hangover are Ed, Bradley, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha, who were relative unknowns before the movie was officially green-lit. The makers of the film were skeptical about going ahead with the film because of its weak cast, however, the movie's director, Todd Phillips, was so confident in his chosen actors that he went to the studio and offered to give back $6.5 million in salary in exchange for back-end points.

All the hard work, paid off when the first part of the film went on to make $470 million at the box office and $75 million in DVD sales. It was the highest-grossing R-rated comedy up to that point, making Cooper earn $40 million for his role in the film, and he also went on to star in the other parts of the film.

3. Louis Vuitton Ad

Aside from films and production, Cooper also starred in the luxury brand Louis Vuitton's ad that he signed in for in 2022. Cooper's LV deal is likely in the range of $2–3 million per year in terms of average annual salary. But since these are big brands and often come up with contacts with long tenures, actors often get hefty advances and many other benefits. Therefore, after doing some thorough research, the overall value of the deal over its lifetime is likely in the $5–10 million range over 3-5 years.

4. Early life

Bradley Charles Cooper was born on January 5, 1975, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His mother, Gloria, worked for the local NBC affiliate and his dad was a stockbroker. Cooper inherited his striking features from his mother, who was of Irish descent, and his mother of Italian descent.

As a child, Cooper loved cooking and playing sports, and he was also attached to his older sister Holly. Cooper attended Germantown Academy, graduated from Georgetown in 1997 with a B.A. in English, and then went on to do his Masters in drama, acting, and fine arts in 2001. His father was the one who made him watch movies, which sparked a passion in him.

5. Career

Cooper first made his debut in 1999 and then went on to star in his first film in 2001, which was called Wet Hot American Summer. The actor also reprised his role in the next installment. Cooper's breakthrough role came in Todd Phillips' 2009 comedy The Hangover, which brought him immense fame, and then he did a series of mostly successful films. Some of these films were Silver Linings Playbook, Limitless, etc

In 2018, Cooper directed his first film, A Star Is Born, a remake of the 1937 musical film of the same name. Cooper starred in the film as an established singer, opposite pop icon Lady Gaga. This film changed his life and earned him two Grammy nominations for the song Shallow and a couple of other awards for his kitty. Furthermore, as a producer, Bradley Cooper gained further Academy Award nominations for the psychological thrillers Joker (2019) and Nightmare Alley (2021).

6. Personal life

Known as one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood, what can we say about the actor's personal life? Bradley Cooper got engaged to the popular and extremely stunning actress Jennifer Esposito in October 2006. They married in December 2006. In May 2007, Esposito filed for divorce.

After his failed marriage, he was in a relationship with Renee Zellweger and Zoe Saldana. He dated model Suki Waterhouse from March 2013 to March 2015. In April 2015, he began dating popular model Irina Shayk. The couple shares a child and is a co-parent despite parting ways in 2019.

Meanwhile, Cooper witnessed his father's lung cancer in 2009 and therefore joined various cancer aid organizations to provide help and support to cancer patients. The actor has also been sober since 2014 after being dependent on alcohol and cocaine for a long time.

7. Real estate

In December 2004, Cooper bought a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,462 sq ft home in Venice, California, for $1.199 million but sold it soon after. However, in March 2021, Bradley paid $4.8 million for a home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. He owns another Palisades villa, which he purchased in 2009 for $4.7 million.

There is a saying that goes: "The more you invest, the more money you can make, and Cooper just did that, in 2018 the actor paid $13.5 million for a townhouse in New York City's Greenwich Village. The 4,000-square-foot townhouse has six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms across five floors.

