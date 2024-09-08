Brandon Sklenar Reveals Why He Decided to Speak Out Amid It Ends With Us Backlash: 'It Just Seemed Silly To Me...'

Brandon Sklenar recently opened up about why he decided to speak out against the backlash that his latest romantic drama film, It Ends With Us, received before it got released. The actor previously released a statement on social media, addressing how fans speculated about the alleged rift between his co-star Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who directed the film and starred as Ryle Kincaid.

Sklenar shut rumors about the reported behind-the-scenes drama between the cast, expressing that it was discouraging to see so much 'negativity' being spread online regarding the film's cast. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Brandon Sklenar, who played Atlas Corrigan in the latest film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling novel, explained why he chose to address the negativity surrounding the film on social media.

Sklenar told the publication, "I put that [statement] out, and I was like, 'Let's see how this goes. I don't know.'" The actor added, "It just seemed silly to me, just kind of defeating the whole purpose of the thing to spread any negativity."



The Midway actor further mentioned that It Ends With Us is an "important" movie for many women and survivors of domestic abuse, emphasizing that its purpose is to make people feel heard, strong, and loved. He went on to say that projecting anything other than that message seems "counterproductive," noting he appreciates those who appreciate the film.

Last month, Brandon Sklenar shared a lengthy statement in an Instagram Post, mentioning he wanted to "address all this stuff swirling online." His comments came as there were rumors about potential behind-the-scenes rift between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In his post, Sklenar defended the women in the cast, highlighting how Colleen Hoover and the cast stand for hope, perseverance, and women choosing better lives for themselves. He explained that criticizing the women who poured their heart and soul into the film simply because they believe in its message feels "counterproductive" and "detracts from what this film is about."

The actor added, "What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film," noting it has been disheartening to see the amount of "negativity being projected online."

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us is now in theaters.