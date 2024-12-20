Brandon Thomas Lee Opens Up About His Mission to Redefine Mom Pamela Anderson’s Hollywood Image, Talks The Last Showgirl Success, and More

Pamela Anderson’s eldest son, Brandon Thomas Lee, is sharing how changing his mom’s perception in Hollywood became a personal mission for him.

In a Zoom interview with Variety, the actor-turned-producer discussed Anderson’s recent performance in The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola, and how the film’s success has opened new avenues for her. Lee, however, opined that there’s still more work to be done if he hopes to see Anderson recognized as a serious actor in Tinseltown, rather than as her stereotypical sex symbol image.

On Anderson’s Best Actress Golden Globe nomination in the drama/motion picture category for the aforementioned film, Lee said that the nod means a lot but he hopes it marks a new chapter in her life.

He told Variety, “It means the culmination of a very long road and a lot of hard work, and the crescendo of an amazing moment that really only marks the beginning for her.”

When asked why Lee made it his personal mission to change his mom’s image in showbiz, he explained he did so and will continue to be there for her as payback for everything she has done for him over the years. “She showed up and was a very good mother,” he noted of Anderson, adding, “And at a certain point in your life, you become a protector.”

Lee explained that while it would have been easy for him and Anderson to capitalize on her already-established image in Hollywood, doing so would have come at the cost of the actress’s happiness and her sense of job satisfaction. He revealed that although they received many scripts asking Anderson to reprise the roles she did during her earlier career, they declined the offers.

On whether her role in The Last Showgirl opened the floodgates for better scripts, Lee said that while the number of scripts Anderson received multiplied, the quality remained the same, so they ended up not considering them. Although the wait for a good script may be long for Anderson, Lee affirmed that audiences will continue to see the actress on the big screen now that she has resumed acting.

For those unversed, Anderson, who began her entertainment career as a Playboy model, briefly stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising her two sons, whom she shares with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

