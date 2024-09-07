'I've Never Felt That...': Pamela Anderson Reflects On The Last Showgirl Role At TIFF 2024

Pamela Anderson stars in her newest film and first since 2022, The Last Showgirl, which she considers a dream role. She revealed that she has been training for this role every day of her life.

Following the world premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024, the Scary Movie 3 star said this was the first time she had coherently picked up a script and that she was the only one who could evolve the character. She told People, "I think I've been getting ready my whole life for this role."

Anderson further elaborated on how deep she went in her preparation to play the part. Anderson plays a Las Vegas showgirl Shelley in The Last Showgirl. She told the outlet, "I've never felt that strongly about something so after that, I thought, 'You know what, I have nothing to lose. I'm just gonna do it, just be it.'"

Written and directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl is the recent work of Pamela Anderson after over a decade break in television acting. It glimmers with heavyweights like Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd. The film follows the life of a middle-aged showgirl who loses her job when her long-running show is finally closed. She is at a loss for what the future holds for her and tries to make up with her daughter whom she has also lost touch with.

Sharing her enthusiasm for the project, Coppola expressed her joy over the ensemble and Anderson’s powerful performance. She told Deadline how she always looked forward to make a movie in Las Vegas. She reflected on Anderson's acting and laued her for a 'daring and heartfelt performance.'

Curtis, too could not withhold her excitement about the Baywatch star's performance praising her smart, soulful spirit, and her brave decision to remain out of the limelight and pressures that come with being in show business.

Pamela Anderson’s most recent award-winning project is the Netflix documentary titled Pamela, A Love Story produced by her son, Brandon Lee, which got two Emmy nominations. In 2023, she also featured in the Broadway show Chicago Musical and is set to appear in Naked Gun movie alongside Liam Neeson next.

