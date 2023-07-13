Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo: A closer look at their relationship and the reasons behind their breakup

Braxton Berrios, the NFL athlete, and Sophia Culpo, a reality TV personality, captivated the public with their love story. However, their relationship eventually came to an end, leaving many wondering about the reasons behind their breakup. Let's take a closer look at the timeline of their relationship and explore the factors that led to their separation.

The beginning of love for Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo

A Promising Start Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo went public with their relationship in early 2021. The couple frequently showcased their affection for each other on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their happy moments together. Their romance appeared to be off to a promising start, garnering attention and support from their respective fan bases.

ALSO READ: Why did Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios break up? Model opens up about facing 'betrayal' from NFL star

Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo's social media presence

As their relationship progressed, Berrios and Culpo continued to share their experiences on social media platforms. However, eagle-eyed followers began to suspect trouble in paradise when Berrios stopped appearing on Culpo's Instagram feed around November 2022. This absence triggered speculations about a potential breakup, leaving fans curious and concerned.

Unveiling the truth behind Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo's break-up

In a now-deleted TikTok Story, Sophia Culpo decided to reveal the true timeline of her breakup with Braxton Berrios. Culpo claimed that their relationship came to an end after a Drake concert during Super Bowl weekend in February. She disclosed that Berrios was witnessed kissing another girl, leading to their breakup. Despite the circumstances, Culpo expressed no bitterness and considered the situation a blessing, wishing everyone involved the best.

ALSO READ: Who is Christian McCaffrey, NFL player who got engaged to Olivia Culpo? 5 things to know

Allegations of cheating and conflicting claims

In response to Culpo's revelations, Braxton Berrios released a video addressing the accusations of cheating against him. He stated that their two-year relationship ended amicably due to acknowledging their incompatibility, emphasizing that there were no external factors influencing their decision. Berrios denied Culpo's claim that their breakup occurred after the Drake concert, instead asserting that they had parted ways back in January.

Moving on and individual growth for Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo

Following their breakup, both Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo have taken steps to move forward with their lives separately. Culpo has shared her struggles and expressed the challenges of leaving a long-term relationship while adjusting to a new apartment. Meanwhile, Berrios has been spotted with TikTok sensation Alix Earle, sparking dating rumors and indicating that he is ready to embrace new experiences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Olivia Culpo REVEALS thinking she and ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas 'were going to get married'