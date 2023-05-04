NFL Player Damar Hamlin health update

Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills safety, suffered a life-threatening injury during a game against the Bengals, which was broadcast on "Monday Night Football." The incident had a profound impact on the league and the sports world at large. Fortunately, Hamlin has now been cleared to resume football activities, according to Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. During the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Bengals in Cincinnati on January 2, Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field after attempting to tackle receiver Tee Higgins, who had lowered his head into Hamlin's chest. After the tackle, Hamlin managed to stand up and take two steps before collapsing. He received critical care that ultimately saved his life. Here's what you should know about this harrowing event.



Who is Damar Hamlin?

Damar Romeyelle Hamlin, born on March 24, 1998, is an accomplished American football safety for the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League (NFL). Hamlin played college football for the University of Pittsburgh before being selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He initially served as a backup during his rookie season but was promoted to starter in 2022 after Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending injury.

Tragically, during a Monday Night Football game on January 2, 2023, Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest following a tackle. Thanks to swift action, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and automated external defibrillation (AED), he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. After demonstrating significant improvement, Hamlin was transferred to a Buffalo hospital, and after nine days, he was released to continue his rehabilitation at home.

What happened?

During the first quarter of the Jan. 2 football game in Cincinnati, a tackle by 24-year-old safety Hamlin caused Bengals receiver Tee Higgins to hit the ground. After standing up and taking two steps, Hamlin suddenly collapsed. Despite Higgins remaining uninjured, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and required CPR on the field. He was then rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

In the wake of this shocking event, fans turned to ESPN for updates about the player's well-being rather than scores or highlights. The game's play-by-play announcer, Joe Buck, described the situation as a nightmare, as nobody could have prepared for such an unexpected turn of events. The highly anticipated match was suddenly transformed, as football took a back seat to the concern for Hamlin's health. After conflicting reports about the possibility of play resuming, the game was eventually postponed indefinitely.



How is Damar Hamlin now?

On January 9, Hamlin was discharged from the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. He was fully discharged from the hospital on January 11 after undergoing a comprehensive medical evaluation that included neurological, vascular, and cardiac testing.

During the AFC divisional-round game against the Bengals on January 22, Hamlin made an appearance in the Bills' locker room before watching the game from a suite. At the two-minute mark of the first half, Hamlin was featured on the stadium Jumbotron, where he made a heart symbol with his hands and encouraged the crowd to cheer on the defence.

Advertisement

On January 28, Hamlin posted a video on social media expressing his gratitude to the medical staff who cared for him and the people who offered him support during his recovery. According to Dr. Timothy Pritts, a trauma surgeon who was part of Hamlin's care team at U.C.M.C, recovery from a life-threatening event such as Hamlin's typically takes several weeks to months. However, Hamlin's progress has been "normal to even accelerated," indicating that he is ahead of the expected recovery timeline at each stage.

Although Hamlin will require various therapies and care from specialists as he continues to regain his strength and recover from his three-day intubation, his doctors declined to speculate on how close he is to return to normal life. Furthermore, they stated that any discussion about his ability to play football again would be "significantly into the future."

What was the reason behind cardiac arrest?

The reason for Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest remains unknown, but specialists in cardiology have suggested that the impact on his chest could have caused an irregular heartbeat. This type of injury is rare and requires the chest to be hit within a very short time frame of approximately 20 milliseconds while the heart is in a relaxed state.



What has the reaction been?

Following Hamlin's injury, players returning to practice were prompted to reflect on his health and the risks involved in playing with injuries. A veteran defensive end for the Baltimore Ravens, Calais Campbell, expressed that it was natural to question whether the dangers of playing football were worth it. He added that it was important to contemplate the risks taken and decide whether one wants to continue putting themselves in such a position. Campbell also acknowledged that he had tackled similarly many times before, but Hamlin's incident made him question whether he would be fine the next time. Julian Love, a safety for the Giants who knew Hamlin from college, explained that his injury was hard to ignore as it was a freaky occurrence that many in the building had not witnessed before. Even President Biden, who spoke with Hamlin's parents, admitted that he did not know how to avoid the dangers of football.



Where does the game stand?

In a surprising turn of events, the Bengals found themselves ahead 7-3 after just nine minutes of gameplay before the game was abruptly halted. The NFL announced on January 5th that the game would not be resumed due to "extraordinary circumstances" and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the decision "difficult, but necessary."

Advertisement

As a result of the game's cancellation, team owners approved adjustments to the AFC playoffs as both the Bills and Bengals were in contention for the top seed in their conference and home-field advantage through the playoffs. Due to the Bengals and Bills each playing one fewer regular-season game than the other teams in the NFL, the AFC championship game would have been held at a neutral site if the teams involved had not played the same number of games and if both teams could have been the top seed had the Bengals-Bills matchup been completed.

How is it affecting Buffalo?

The city has faced numerous challenges over the past year, including a tragic mass shooting at a local supermarket in May and a devastating blizzard during the holiday season. However, one positive aspect has been the success of the Bills, bringing some much-needed joy to the community. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expressed his relief, stating that the difficult times have felt like an endless snowball, but hopefully, the tide will turn in their favour. It's time for some good karma to come their way.



Is Damar Hamlin cleared to return back to the game?

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during a game in January, has been cleared to resume football activities, according to Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. Hamlin received unanimous clearance from three specialists on Friday and has already returned to the team's facility for the start of the off-season training program.

Advertisement

In a news conference, Hamlin expressed his love for the game and his desire to prove himself. The 25-year-old collapsed on the field after attempting a routine tackle and required lifesaving care before spending nearly a week in intensive care. Since his release, Hamlin has made several high-profile appearances, including meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office and speaking before Congress in support of a bill to fund access to automated external defibrillators in schools.

Hamlin's agent, Ira Turner, confirmed that Hamlin did not need to sign a special waiver or complete any additional contractual steps to return to play. The Bills had placed him on the injured reserve list during his recovery. Hamlin has continued to work out and is reportedly in excellent shape.