Brian Cox Says Kevin Spacey Is a 'Very Fine Actor' Who Deserves a Second Chance; 'People Are Trying to Stop Him...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

It appears that Brian Cox is not holding back with his opinion on Kevin Spacey’s comeback, which he believes the actor deserves. Cox expressed his thoughts during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Cox told the outlet that he thinks Spacey has certain things he could not or did not confess to, and that it was a “strain on him” in multiple ways. For Cox, that was the Horrible Bosses star’s “only difficulty.”

The Autopsy of Jane Doe star expressed, “But he’s a very fine actor, and I like Kevin a lot. He’s very funny.” He also recalled a recent meet-up with Spacey.

Cox added that, in his opinion, the Usual Suspects actor has “been through it” and “he’s had the kicking that some people think he deserved. He’s ready to get back in the saddle again, and people are trying to stop him from doing that. And I really do go back to, 'Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’”

As per the report, the veteran actor, who has always been against “cancel culture,” said that Spacey deserves a chance for a comeback. Cox stated, “Maybe he got too out of hand, but I don’t think he should be punished endlessly for it.”

The Troy actor further said, “There should be a case of forgive and forget. Let’s move on. I think he should be given the opportunity to come back to work.”

Previously, in 2022, Cox had discussed Spacey’s scandals in his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. He mentioned that the American Beauty star is “a great talent, but a stupid, stupid man,” adding that when they worked on the 1994 film Iron Will, his sexuality was an “open secret,” as was the “fact that he could be somewhat predatory.”

For the unversed, according to Entertainment Weekly, Spacey was found not guilty in London in the 2023 case where four men claimed that he sexually assaulted them between 2001 and 2013. Prior to that, the accused actor wasn’t found liable in Anthony Rapp’s case, in which Rapp claimed that, when he was 14 in 1986, Spacey had molested him. Currently, the actor is dealing with a civil trial in the U.K., where he is accused by a man of sexually assaulting him in 2008. The actor has denied these allegations.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

