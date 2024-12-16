‘My Film Never Even Got A Look’: Why Does Brian Cox Feel That Oscars Are ‘Absolute Nonsense’?

Brian Cox opened up about his feeling differently about the Oscar Awards. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor shared his career's ups and downs and stated that he has a bone to pick up with one of the biggest award ceremonies.

While in the interview, he went on to state that the Academy Awards are "absolute non-sense." The actor talked about the biases of the award nights when he was asked about his role as Winston Churchill in the 2017 film Churchill. The Succession star claimed that the selecting jury only selects the movies released between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

While opening up about his belief in the Oscar awards, the actor said, "The Oscars are absolute non-sense because everything that's judged in the Oscars, it's not a year's work. It's just the work that comes out between Thanksgiving and Christmas."

He further added, "I think it makes those awards a fallacy, quite honestly, because there's a lot of other good work that goes on outside of what they call Oscar season."

The movie star targeted the distributors in the industry, who often plan on releasing the filming during the holiday season, as it is the time when the jury decides on the movies that would go ahead in the competition.

However, contrary to the actor's statements, Oppenheimer and Everything, Everywhere All At Once won the maximum awards in their years, and both were released in July and April, respectively.

ALSO READ: Brian Cox To Star In Season 2 Of Prime Video’s 007: Road To A Million, Actor REVEALS Thinking It Was James Bond Movie

Further in his talks with the media portal, the Troy star revealed, "Our film came out in the summer, and it was a relatively independent film, so you haven't got the power of the studios behind it." He continued, "So my film never even got a look, and I still think my performance is a better performance."

Advertisement

Cox has won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in his career but has not received any Oscar nominations yet.

On the work front, the actor has lent his voice to the new film, Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, which is running successfully in theaters.

As for the upcoming nominations for the Academy Awards, the list will be released on January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: Brian Cox Shares Insight on Succession Co-Star Jeremy Strong’s Method Acting: ‘He Just Got Rid Of…’