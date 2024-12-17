'Blow The Doors Off': The Boys Team Teases Explosive Final Season And Homelander’s Inner Struggles

Prime Video’s hit superhero series The Boys has officially begun filming its fifth and final season. Fans are eager to see how the popular show, known for its edgy and unpredictable storytelling, will come to an end.

At a recent SAG-AFTRA-hosted panel, showrunner Eric Kripke and several cast members shared insights into what viewers can expect from the highly anticipated season.

Speaking during the panel, Kripke revealed that wrapping up the series has given the creative team newfound freedom. “It’s really fun when it’s the end,” Kripke told Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson.

“It’s hard, and it hasn’t hit me yet about the emotion of it. But just from a story point of view, you don’t have to keep storylines going into a season beyond that. It really lets you blow the doors off it in a really exciting way.”

The team is embracing the opportunity to go all out with the storylines and character arcs, knowing there is no need to set up for future seasons.

Antony Starr, who plays the show’s controversial anti-hero Homelander, shared his appreciation for Amazon’s Prime Video allowing the creators to determine the show’s timeline. “I was just thinking what a great spot we’re in because a lot of times, your show gets canned and you never see it coming,” Starr said.

Kripke also delved into Homelander’s complex psyche as he prepares for his final arc. The character, now positioned as the leader of the free world, is grappling with inner demons. “He’s literally all trauma,” Kripke stated.

He described Homelander as someone who desires god-like power but cannot escape his human vulnerabilities. Kripke said, “He wants to be a god, but he’s a man. And it’s kind of slowly, or maybe not so slowly, driving him insane.”

Kripke said that dealing with things like aging, dealing with insecurity, dealing with a need for love, are all very normal human things, these are all things he finds detestable. He added that he needs them, but he’s revolted by them all at once.

Starr joked about the possibility of a spinoff series for his character, suggesting a sitcom format. Kripke joined in the fun, quipping, “‘Homefree’ coming 2025.”

