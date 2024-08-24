Bridget Jones 4: What To Expect From Renee Zellweger's Next Romantic Comedy

Bridget Jones is back with another exciting chapter. After eight years of the third movie, Renee Zellweger is back in the shoes of her most loved character. Based on the novel of Helen Fielding, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, we will see many new things to be unfolded in the fourth installment.

The actress playing the character, Renee Zellweger, seemed excited to play the role. Expressing her excitement, she said, 'She is happy to be in those shoes.' The actress was ecstatic when she revealed that the character of Jones made her giggle. 'Being on the sets every day is experimental on the things, and it's just fun', the actress exclaimed.

The first three movies have been showered with lots of love by fans, and the fourth installment announced has added the cherry on top. Let's get into more details about the movie.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy—What we know so far

In the previous three movies, Bridget Jones keeps track of everything happening in her life through her diary. In the upcoming installment, we see Bridget Jones living her life with her kids. She has dedicated her life as a single mother to her kids after her husband died. Now she feels skeptical about whether or not she will be dating again.

The movie revolves around how Jones finds herself back and whether she will start to find love again. Talking about the character, Renne said that after five years of hiatus, she is happy to explore the next chapter of Jones's life. Six years later, she is happy to be back to play the role. She even posted a few shooting pictures on her social media, ' Mama Jones is back in action.'

In the 2002 movie, Bridget is torn between her handsome boss Daniel Cleaver, played by Hugh Grant, and a nice stable man and later Jones's husband Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth.

In the 2004 film, living her best life with Darcy, Bridget has a great life, but her happiness is short-lived when she suspects that Mark is getting too close with an intern. Under uncertain circumstances, she breaks up with Darcy and goes to Thailand for an interview. There she meets Daniel Cleaver again, her former boss. One thing led to another, and things were again messed up for Jones.

In 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, we see Jones living her life, not that happy when she learns she is pregnant. After her breakup with Mark, she meets a hunk of American Jack Quant. Things are going just fine, but whose baby is she carrying? Is it Darcy's or Jack's?

The upcoming movie has a lot to unfold. Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture, Renne Zellweger shared a few moments with her on-screen husband Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth.

Who will be seen in Bridget Jones 4?

Apart from Renne Zellweger, we will have Hugh Grant return as Daniel Cleaver. In April 2024, Grant had sworn not to rom-com again but is returning to reprise his role. He said, with a good script, he was happy to be part of the Bridget Jones franchise. He called the movie 'funny and moving.'

Apart from the two, we will see Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings, reprising her role. A few new names have been added to the franchise, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker, and Leila Farzad.

James Callis, Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, and Shirley Henderson will be seen as Jones's friends. Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent will return as Jones's parents.

After many years, Renée Zellweger is set to return to the big screen, reprising her iconic role in the highly anticipated Bridget Jones 4. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what unfolds next in Bridget’s life. This fourth installment is based on the final book by Helen Fielding, adding an extra layer of excitement.

The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 14, 2025.

