Prince Harry And Hugh Grant To Appear In Phone Hacking Scandal ‘Tabloid On Trial’ Documentary; Details Inside

ITV will bring forth a documentary that will potentially keep you at the edge of your seats as it will talk about the phone hacking scandal that notable celebrities have allegedly been victims of. Prince Harry, Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church, and Paul Gascoigne are set to feature in this documentary. Read ahead to know the details about the documentary.

What will the documentary ft Prince Harry and Hugh Grant talk about?

On July 10, ITV announced the documentary titled Tabloids on Trial. As per The Hollywood Reporter, it is alleged by the aforementioned royal family member that he was a target of reporters and private investigators group who worked for News Group Newspapers (NGN) titles The Sun and News Of The World, which closed in 2011.

According to the publication, a London Judge informed the Duke Of Sussex’s attorneys that he was not permitted to accusations against media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and presenter Piers Morgan in the private complaint.

The year 2011 saw the public revelation of a scandal involving the leading newspaper in the country tapping landlines and installing listening devices in residencies in the guise of journalism, making some of the largest celebrities and figures in Britain victims of this scandal. As per the outlet, NGN has refuted reports of any illicit activity occurring at The Sun.

In a 368-page ruling rendered in the High Court in December, Justice Timothy Fancourt found that phone hacking, which Prince Harry claimed had occurred since 2003, was “widespread and habitual” at the Daily Mirror and that its executives had covered it up.

More about Tabloids On Trial

For his most significant interview since the legal action began, ITV’s Rebecca Barry will speak with Prince Harry, who has broken the royal tradition with this massive legal action.

As per the publication, the Tabloids On Trail will, “hear about his mission to continue his fight to expose the illegal tactics of Britain’s tabloid press, and explore what those in charge at Fleet Street really knew as this scandal unfolded.”

Singer Charlotte Church and ex-soccer player Paul Gascoigne will also be a part of the documentary. Both celebrities have claimed that their privacy was hampered by the tabloid press. In April, actor Hugh Grant reached a settlement with NGN on the illegal snooping matter.

The documentary will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on July 25, Thursday.

