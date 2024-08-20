When Emma Stone Said Aloha Casting Helped Her Learn 'History Of Whitewashing In Hollywood'

Emma Stone is a very vocal individual, may that be about anything. Back in 2015, the actress starred in Aloha, playing a character who was of Hawaiian and Chinese descent. This garnered criticism after which the actress spoke about the realization of the “history of whitewashing” in Hollywood.

As per the Guardian, the director of the film Cameron Crowe apologized for this casting choice in a blog post stating, “To all who felt this was an odd or misguided casting choice.” The La La Land actress also spoke about it during the press tour for her film, Irrational Man.

While referring to Aloha, she mentioned that she had become the subject of multiple jokes. The actress added, “I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important.”

Stone touched on the fact that the character was not supposed to look like the actress’s “background” as the role was of part Hawaiian and part Chinese descent. The negative reviews for the film and the controversy over the poor casting decision did not work in the favor of the film resulting in not-so-good box office performance.

The actress had also spoken about another important issue in the industry which was casting older men and women who are much younger to them as romantic interests. She pointed out two of her films that had this factor.

The Academy Award-winning star mentioned Irrational Man and how the film was based on the age difference, so as a result of that, the age disparity was there in the movie. But on the other hand, she talked about this issue in the Magic In The Moonlight film opposite Colin Firth.

The actress mentioned the age gap between her and Colin and stated that he was born in the same year as her father.

The Crazy Stupid Love actress said that there are a lot of conversations about how they want to see people represented on screen and what they need to change as a business to show the culture in a clear way and not in a way that is “idealized”. Stone shared that there were some “flaws in the system” and that her eyes had opened in multiple ways that year.

As far as her latest project goes, Stone starred in Kinds of Kindness, which was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The film starred Willem Dafoe, Jessie Plemmons, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Hunter Schaffer and many more.

