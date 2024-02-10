Who Is Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend Maxx Morando? Exploring His Life And Career As Tish Cyrus Says Pop Star Is 'Very Happy' With Beau

Since December 2021, Miley Cyrus has been romantically linked with Maxx Morando, the drummer for Liily. With Tish Cyrus, Miley's mother, giving her stamp of approval, it's evident that Morando has found favor within the Cyrus family. Tish recently opened up about her daughter's relationship, emphasizing Miley's radiant joy and fulfillment.

Tish's Seal of Approval

Tish Cyrus, the matriarch of the Cyrus family, warmly endorses Maxx Morando, describing him as "cute" and expressing her delight at witnessing Miley's newfound happiness. Tish told People, "He's cute. I think it shows just by looking at Miley, her face and her smile at the Grammys and just everything about her that she's in an amazing place." She continued with a laugh, "Miley is just so fulfilled in her life, and that everything's working out perfectly. That's all I'll say about Maxx!"

Miley's Happiness Beyond Surface

In a candid revelation, Tish shares that Miley's contentment stems from an internal source, emphasizing her daughter's emotional well-being and growth. Miley, who no longer indulges in alcohol or marijuana, is described as reaching a profound sense of fulfillment at the age of 31, embracing her authentic self and stepping into a new chapter of life. Tish said, "Just honestly, again, I think it's so much about how she feel on the inside, I really don't know that I've ever seen her happier. So I think that's really just coming from within, and also has to do with growing up. She's 31, so she's just stepped into who she really truly is, and it is just working."

Taking the Next Step

Sources close to the couple reveal that Miley and Maxx have moved in together, signifying a significant milestone in their relationship. Described as a private individual who shies away from the spotlight, Maxx Morando is celebrated for contributing to Miley's positive transformation. The insider notes that Miley's evolution over the past few years is marked by a newfound calmness and harmony, attributing much of it to her contentment with Maxx.

Miley Cyrus' romance with Maxx Morando not only receives the seal of approval from Tish Cyrus but also appears to be a pivotal factor in Miley's personal growth and well-being. As the pop star navigates a more serene and harmonious phase of her life, her relationship with Morando is portrayed as a significant influence. Moving in together marks a tangible step in their journey, reflecting the joy and positive transformation Miley has experienced since embracing this new chapter alongside her approved and beloved beau.

