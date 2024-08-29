During this month’s annual Intelligence Summit, held just outside of Washington, D.C., CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen revealed fresh information about the foiled terror plot that caused all three of Taylor Swift's scheduled Eras Tour performances in Austria to be canceled. According to PEOPLE, he said, "They were plotting to kill a huge number, tens of thousands of people at this concert, I am sure many Americans."

The deputy director stated that the agency gave Austrian police information that enabled them to thwart a plot that could have killed thousands of people at the show. A few of the individuals arrested were discovered in possession of materials to make bombs and had entry to the concert hall.

Swift was scheduled to perform three back-to-back shows in the European city, starting on August 8 at the Ernst Happel Stadium, with around 200,000 people.

On August 7, two suspects in the terror attack plot were taken into custody by the authorities. Other suspects were taken into custody in the following days. Officials from Austria claimed that one of the guys, a 19-year-old Austrian, had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State and had set his sights on Ms. Swift's tour.

The 19-year-old suspect from Austria admitted that they intended to carry out an attack during the show using knives and explosives. An Austrian teenager (17 years old) and an Iraqi teenager (18 years old) are the other two suspects in custody. The suspects' names have not yet been revealed.

Swift broke her silence on the thwarted terrorist attempt recently by stating on social media that she felt guilty about calling off the shows. She further thanked the auhtorities and mentioned that due to their efforts atleast people are grieving concerts and not lives.

Swift wrote, "Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."

