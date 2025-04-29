Meghan Markle Tears Up While Reading Letter From Her Children, Throws Subtle Shade at Royal Family in New Podcast

Meghan Markle teared up while reading letters from her children on the podcast with her Billionaire friend. The Duchess of Sussex marked her first appearance in the podcast interview and seemed to have thrown some shade at the Royal Family. Following her and Prince Harry's exit from Buckingham Palace, the couple have been in a tiff with the monarch, as well as the Prince and the Princess of Wales.

In conversation with her pal, IT Cosmetics CEO Jamie Kern Lima, the Suits alum opened up about her experience living in Montecito with her husband and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As the episode progressed, the Duchess read out the letters from her kids. They read, "From Archie and Lili via Papa. We love your cooking. We love your pancakes and we love, love, love your hugs. You're the best mummy and we love you."

Fighting back her tears, Markle said in reaction, "So sweet. I also love that it's mummy, instead of mommy, which is very British." She further said, "I wasn't expecting this, they're just so great. This is why it's so nice to have no makeup on, thank you."

Meanwhile, speaking of adjusting to the royals in the initial days of getting together with Prince Harry, the actress claimed that the couple was "in the trenches" when they first began dating. Markle left her acting career, and for the first couple of years after marriage, she handled the royal duties as the wife of the Duke. While the duo stepped down from their duties in 2020, the couple has kept their titles of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

Furthermore, in her conversation, the mom of two shared the details about her transformative relationship with the Prince. She said, "You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies - but then we immediately went into the trenches together."

Markle added, "Right out of the gate, like six months into dating. So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since 2018.

