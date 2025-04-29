Aimee Lou Wood's Dad Opens Up About Strained Relationship with The White Lotus Star: 'I Put Her Through Hell'

Aimee Lou Wood's father is opening up about why his relationship with his two daughters got strained, which led to the downfall of his marriage. In a recent interview, he candidly revealed that he is trying to repair his fractured relationship with The White Lotus star and her younger sister Emily, whom he shares with his ex-wife Alison.

Talking to the Daily Mail, Michael Wood revealed that his addiction to alcohol and drugs turned his life upside down, eventually messing up his relationship with his daughters. He shared that he put his two daughters and ex-wife through hell and was a poor role model to his two girls when they were young.

During the conversation, he revealed that he had vanished for weeks after leaving for a local pub in 2022. He took a flight to Japan at the time to watch the 2002 soccer World Cup without informing his family.

He has been sober for over two decades now, and he is trying to fix the mistakes he made in the past. "I've been sober these last 21 years and I'm proud of that and the fact that it's allowed me to forge a closer relationship with my family," he told the outlet. "I'm grateful beyond words to be in her life because she and her sister Emily are the world to me."

Wood said that he is proud of his daughter and what she is doing in Hollywood, adding that he thinks she is a really good actress with a big heart. "The character she plays in The White Lotus is very much like her, so sweet-natured," Wood shared.

Back in 2020, the actress spoke about her childhood and how her teenage years were "turbulent." She shared that her dad was a drug and alcohol addict, and he would mostly stay absent from her life. "He would go out for a pint and not come back for days. He once went out and didn't come back for 10 weeks because he'd been to the World Cup in Korea," She told the U.K.'s Stylist magazine.

The actress revealed that her mom was a constant support in her life, but her father was a party animal who would hang out with celebrities and Manchester City football players.

Her relationship with her dad has improved over the years; according to her, therapy really helped him get back to his senses.

Aimee recently played the role of Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3. Before that, she was best known for playing Aimee Gibbs on Sex Education.

