Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Confirm Relationship With PDA-Filled Pictures on Actor's 45th Birthday

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams officially announced their relationship on Instagram. Post his breakup with the actress-director Zoë Kravitz, the actor got together with the runway model. The Blink Twice star, previously engaged to the Big Little Lies star, turned heads at the pre-Oscar party, where he walked in with the 25-year-old.

As for the movie star's birthday post, Williams took to her Instagram story and shared a collage of pictures, which also included the duo cuddling and the actor embracing a bouquet. Alongside a bunch of photos, the runway star wrote, "Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest, most gorgeous human ever !!!"

She further wrote, "Merci for making life beautiful and fun. JTM trop fort," which means I Love You in French.

Meanwhile, days after the couple's appearance at the pre-Oscar party, the Dear John actor conversed with People Magazine, where he said about Williams, "She's great." He further added, "She has her own life. She's young, but seems older."

A month later, the actor was snapped holding hands with the Australian native as they took a trip in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Tatum shares a daughter, Evelyn, with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The couple were married for a decade before calling quits. The actor got together with Kravitz when the latter took the director's seat for the first time for her 2024 film, Blink Twice. With the increasing closeness on the sets, the sources also confirmed that the former couple has taken a step forward and gotten engaged.

However, things went south, and they broke up in October 2024. Despite being exes, the celebrities have joined hands to star in the upcoming movie Alpha Gang.

Following the couple's split, a source close to the actor revealed to the media portal, "Channing's doing well, he's reuniting with Zoë later this spring for another movie project." They continued to say, "It shouldn't be too awkward — they ended things on okay terms."

Channing Tatum celebrated his 45th birthday on April 26.

