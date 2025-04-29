Why Did JoJo Siwa Break Up With Kath Ebbs? Celebrity Big Brother Star Breaks Silence

JoJo Siwa created quite a buzz over her breakup with girlfriend Kathe Ebbs after the latter released a bombshell TikTok, detailing their last encounter. Siwa appeared on the UK’s This Morning talk show and emotionally told her side of the story.

During the tearful interview, the pro-dancer revealed that she got more time to reflect on her life and relationship while being in the Celebrity Big Brother house. She told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard that even though the reality show was 3 weeks long, it felt like 4 years to her.

She realized that she shouldn’t have accepted many aspects of her life, including her relationship, and decided to repair things as soon as she got out. The ex-Dance Moms star didn’t name-drop Ebbs during her interview, but admitted that she was unhappy in her relationship.

Siwa added that she needed to prioritize her mental health after leaving the show, prompting her to break up with Ebbs, who ended up getting the most hurt. The latter dropped a since-deleted video on TikTok and revealed that they were “dumped” by Siwa at the CBB afterparty.

“I honestly feel so numbed out right now and so disoriented,” they said in the video. The news of their split broke out amid Siwa’s growing closeness with her CBB housemate Chris Hughes. The contestants shared flirty moments on the show, which sparked people’s curiosity.

Even Ebbs seems to have hinted that their duo’s closeness was not just for the sake of the show. “What I thought was a fake reality show where I didn’t need to worry about the validity of my relationship was, in fact, laced in a lot of truth,” they added.

In the interview, Siwa also commented on her dynamic with Hughes, revealing that their relationship is entirely platonic.