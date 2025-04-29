Brad Pitt to Star in Conclave Director’s Next Project, Actor to Lead Film Adapted From Tim Winton’s Novel The Riders

Brad Pitt will star in the upcoming A24 film The Riders. The actor will lead the drama, adapted from Tim Winton’s eponymous novel. Edward Berger, director of the critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated film Conclave, will be at the helm.

The production is expected to begin in early 2026 and will be shot in multiple locations across Europe. The movie will follow a man who moved to Ireland with his family and finds himself searching for his wife, who suspiciously goes missing.

David Kajganich is adapting the screenplay, whereas acclaimed director Ridley Scott will be producing it under his banner, Scott Free Productions. Berger will also be producing through Nine Hours alongside Pitt’s Plan B and Kajganich.

The Fight Club actor will next appear in racing drama F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. His other projects include The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, a spin-off of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

David Fincher will be directing the Netflix movie, while Tarantino will help with the script. As for The Riders, it will be the first project of Berger following the success of Conclave. The Oscar-nominated director is also known for his work in All Quiet on the Western Front. Kajganich, who’s writing the screenplay, is known for working in collaboration with Luca Guadagnino.

The duo has worked together on A Bigger Splash, The Terror, and Bones and All, among other projects. A24 also has an interesting lineup for this year! The studio will be releasing the highly anticipated romantic comedy Materialists.

Based on Celine Song’s bestseller, the movie has a stellar cast including Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, and Dakota Johnson. The lineup also includes Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s sports drama Smashing Machine and Josh Safdie and Timothee Chalamet’s ping pong adventure Marty Supreme.