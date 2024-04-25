Call Her Daddy Podcast Host Alex Cooper Ties Knot With Matt Kaplan In A Beach Wedding Ceremony; See Here

Call Me Daddy star Alex Cooper married movie producer Matt Kaplan at a beach wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico, earlier this month. Cooper claimed that the nuptials were exactly how they wanted them, and her now-husband had planned the ceremony according to the couple’s likes and dislikes.

In an interview with Vogue, the couple spoke at length about their wedding, adding the smallest details of the ceremony.

What Did Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say About Their Wedding?

Speaking to Vogue, Kaplan revealed that he planned the wedding ahead of the big day with Cooper. He said, “We weren’t looking to have a formal wedding. We wanted it to feel relaxed and authentic to us and the location, so from the decor to the festivities, it all was very naturally curated.”

The podcast host further added, "We wanted to choose a destination that was private, romantic, and felt like a vacation for not only us but all of our guests. It was really important to us to keep the guest list small so we could be present with each other and the people who we love the most and who have helped us become who we are today."

For her wedding day, Cooper wore a dress designed by Danielle Frankel. “The dress truly turned out to be my dream. I felt so classic and chic in it. I felt confident and sexy while still elegant and timeless. [From there,] the rest of the looks fell into place,” said Cooper of her dress.

The duo’s dogs, Henry and Bruce, served as the ring bearers at the ceremony and came running down the aisle during the ongoing nuptials. The podcaster shared, “They each had one of our rings around their collar, and when my brother asked for the rings, they had their own moment entering from the double doors and came running down the aisle.”

How Did The Couple And Attendees Call It A Night After The Wedding?

The 29-year-old podcaster detailed the night of her wedding day, when she had her first dance with her husband, and later, the guests jumped into the ocean nearby to have fun. Cooper said, "The vibes were immaculate. There were dance-offs, bottles being passed around, crowd surfing…and once again, I’m not a dancer, but there wasn’t a care in the world from anyone that night. Everyone was on cloud nine.”

She continued to say, “I was expecting maybe just my close friends to join in, but to my complete shock, almost the entire wedding took charge to the ocean. Parents, grandparents, family, and friends.”

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan met on a Zoom call and got engaged in March 2023.

