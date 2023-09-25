What's Alex Cooper's claim to fame? Insights on Noah Syndergaard's ex

Alex Cooper, a former host of the Barstool Sports show, made fun of her ex, MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who is presently a free agent, and claimed she thought he was leaving the league. When Cooper and TikTok phenom Alix Earle were talking about their former MLB partners during the season 4 debut of Earle's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Earle recalled that her former boyfriend Tyler Wade, an Oakland Athletics utility player, had told her that his Los Angeles Angels teammates would make fun of Cooper in the locker room. While Cooper is now engaged to Kaplan, let's take a closer look at the host's personal and professional life!

Who is Alex Cooper?

Early life

Alexandra Cooper was born in Newtown, Pennsylvania, United States, on August 21, 1994. The Call Her Daddy presenter put a lot of effort into getting where she is now. Cooper played Division I soccer for Boston University while also studying in cinema and media. Cooper's parents have been her biggest supporters from the beginning, despite the fact that millennials and Gen-Z have made up the majority of her fan base throughout the years. Call Her Daddy has also featured Laurie, Cooper's mother, on several occasions.

Cooper's entry into the YouTube and podcasting world

Alex Cooper started working for Comcast in Hartford as a stage manager in January 2013. In Princeton, New Jersey, she began working as a production assistant for NBC Sports in December 2013 and continued there through January 2014. On September 29, 2016, Cooper started a YouTube account with the same name, which marked the beginning of her YouTube career. Her YouTube account has 2.8 million views and more than 65,000 subscribers.

Alexander Cooper started her podcasting and blogging career in 2018 when she joined Sofia Franklyn on Barstool Sports' podcast 'Call Her Daddy'. Franklyn quit the podcast and Cooper is now the only host because she claims that Cooper, who was once her best friend, has consistently betrayed her. Cooper, who refers to herself as the podcast's "Founding Father," has pushed it on a path that has significantly changed since its debut in 2018. Her podcast, which was once known for its sex-centric issues in what was dubbed "female locker-room talk," now includes "a modern twist on feminism" in each episode that airs.

'Call Her Daddy' podcast

While Cooper draws attention for her candid interviews with some of Hollywood's most popular stars, Call Her Daddy covers a wide range of topics in the normal podcast way. Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik John Mayer, Kelsea Ballerini, and fake German heiress Anna Delvey have all been guests on her podcast.

Cooper's relationship timeline

Cooper acknowledges dating a number of athletes, but her most well-known ex-boyfriends are Logan Paul and Noah Syndergaard. Cooper had a relationship with New York baseball player Syndergaard before she gained fame.

In an interview with W Magazine that was released on April 24, 2023, Cooper announced her engagement to Kaplan. According to Cooper's interview, Kaplan proposed on March 3 at their Los Angeles home.

