Call The Midwife Season 13 Sets Streaming Date On Netflix; All The Details You Need To Know

Great news for fans of Call the Midwife! Previous seasons of Call The Midwife will be available to stream on Netflix in the US. You can stream Seasons 1 through 13 on Netflix, as well as rent them from YouTube, Apple TV, and Prime Video. New episodes from the current season are available for free on PBS's website, starting from the premiere and staying online for 30 days after the season ends.

For viewers in the UK, Season 13 will be released on September 1, and for those in the US, it will be available on September 2. ET. Season 13 aired on PBS from March 17 to May 5, 2024, and includes all nine episodes, including the Christmas special. The Christmas special will also air on PBS on December 25 at 8/7c.

The popular PBS drama is currently filming its 14th season. The show’s writer and executive producer, Heidi Thomas, shared on Instagram that Season 14 is set in 1970, marking the start of an exciting new decade.

The official statement from Heidi Thomas read; "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set. Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can’t wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House”

The show is a British drama series about nurse midwives working in East London, starting in the 1950s. Season 13 continues to follow these midwives as they help their community.

The series has been popular on Netflix, with Season 12 streaming last year, and earlier seasons released in previous years. The show has also been confirmed for Seasons 14 and 15, which will be set in the 1970s, according to a recent announcement from the show.

Season 14 is already in production and is expected to premiere on BBC in January 2025, with its U.S. release following a few months later. This new season will be set in the 1970s, continuing the show's tradition of exploring different decades of midwifery and family life in London’s East End.

The series is produced by Neal Street Productions. For now, Netflix will only show Season 13 in the US and the UK, with no plans to release it in other countries.

