Charli XCX on Viral Kamala Harris Post: ‘Politics Doesn’t Feed My Art,’ Didn’t Expect It To ‘End Up on CNN’

In a recent interview with New York magazine, pop star Charli XCX shared how she felt when her post about Vice President Kamala Harris went viral on social media. The 32-year-old singer confessed that she was surprised by the level of attention her post received and said that she never meant to make any political statement but instead shared something fun and positive.

It happened after Charli XCX posted on X (formerly Twitter) with the words “kamala IS brat.” That phrase referred to her latest album, “Brat,” which was released in June 2024. It went viral immediately on social media platforms. Some people thought it was an endorsement of Kamala Harris, especially after President Joe Biden endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Charli XCX has explained in her interview that her music is not political. She emphasized that she did not want her post to be seen as an endorsement of any political party.

“My music is not political. Everything I do in my life feeds back into my art. Everything I say, wear, think, and enjoy—it all funnels back into my art. Politics doesn’t feed my art,” she explained.

She stated that she was surprised by the huge response her post got. “Did I think me talking about being a messy bitch and, like, partying and needing a Bic lighter and a pack of Marlboro Lights would end up on CNN? No,” she said. The virality of the posts exceeded her expectations and she was surprised to see them being discussed on major news outlets.

Despite her non-political stance, Charli XCX seemed to use the opportunity to comment on democracy and women's rights. She highlighted the importance of being on “the right side of democracy” and supporting women’s rights.

Charli stated, “To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women’s rights, is hugely important to me. I’m happy to help prevent democracy from failing forever.”

On the other hand, Charli XCX also clarified that she never tried claiming herself as a political artist.She compared herself to Bob Dylan, who is known for his politically charged music.

“I’m not Bob Dylan, and I’ve never pretended to be,” she said.

Moreover, Kamala Harris embraced this brat style after Xiao’s post. The X banner was changed by Kamala HQ into one with a neon green background, just like in Charli XCX’s album. In addition to that, it had lowercase black letters, which related even better to the pop star’s album.

