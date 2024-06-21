Can Armie Hammer Make His Comback After His Cannibalism Scandal? PR Expert Reveals

Armie Hammer is gradually plotting his next step towards a return to Hollywood after what he considers a professional burial, as per crisis management PR specialist Gary Rosen.

Analyzing the situation, Hammer’s decision to go on the Painful Lessons podcast with his friend Tyler Ramsey on June 16 was considered a calculated move. Rosen adds that this ‘no-lose’ situation enabled Hammer to espouse in an advocacy mode. Having no job offers at the moment from Hollywood, Hammer opted to try this out.

In the podcast that lasts for an hour, Hammer spoke about the crazy claims regarding him as a cannibal, as well as the pain of feeling betrayed by close people who left him. He also discussed his battles with confidence and self-acceptance and said, “I never was in a place where I was happy with myself, where I had self-esteem; I never knew how to give myself love.

According to Rosen, Hammer succeeded in toning down the arrogant image during the podcast, and he needs to gain public sympathy.

ALSO READ: 'Beautiful, Intimate Moment': Ashanti Reflects On Nelly's Proposal Amid Pregnancy

Can Armie Hammer digest his cannibalism scandal?

After rising to fame, Armie Hammer, 37, experienced a devastating crash in 2021 after several women accused him of misconduct. Out of them, one was a woman, Effie, who accused Hammer of verbally, emotionally, and sexually assaulting her throughout their four-year affair. This affair happened when Hammer was still married to Elizabeth Chambers, 41, whom he married and has two children, Harper, 9, and Ford, 7, with her. They have now separated and are no longer married but still share their children.

Advertisement

Hammer did confirm the affair but refuted any impropriety, asserting that all the actions were mutual. Nonetheless, the claims proved to be substantial enough to cause severe professional consequences. Hammer was fired by his publicist, his talent agency WME, and lost parts in blockbuster films like Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding and the limited series Gaslit with Julia Roberts.

House of Hammer documentary that aired in 2022 covered two of Hammer’s former girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison. They accused Hammer of sending them text messages and voice notes about his proclivity for partially eating people, which overshadowed his efforts to reinvent himself.

ALSO READ: 'I Was A Baby': Eva Longoria Reflects On 20 Years Of Desperate Housewives

Armie Hammer aims for Hollywood redemption amid scandal

Armie Hammer provided further details of his misconduct in an interview given in 2023 about Air Mail where Hammer stated that he was emotionally abusive to his partners in some cases and he was clearly on the top of the power structure. This admission came as the LAPD investigated the allegations, which it closed in the same year without filing charges because of the lack of proof.

Advertisement

In July 2021, a source from the magazine PEOPLE shared that Hammer is ready to return to movies and become a Hollywood actor again. “He wants to prove himself and win back credibility by clawing his way back into Hollywood," the insider says. "He doesn’t want to be seen as taking favors.”

Relying on the advice of Rosen Hammer’s crisis management PR expert, one can suppose that even if Hammer does come back, his future ambitions will not be grand. But Rosen says the extent of Hammer’s comeback, if there is one, will likely be limited at first. “He’s not going to be the next James Bond.”

The protagonist Hammer’s story is all about the realistic aspects of redemption within the entertainment industry when controversies are involved, the trials of engaging in the image makeover process, and the struggle for the character’s self-transformation.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin Claims Rust Prosecutors Withholding Evidence; Asks Court To Release Him From Manslaughter Charges