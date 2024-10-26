'Can't Compliment Her Enough': Liam Neeson Opens Up About His Love For Naked Gun Costar Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson is a pure gentleman, as Pamela Anderson has addressed him. Meanwhile, the In the Land of Saints and Sinners actor too has expressed his love for the actress.

Although Liam Neeson has parted ways with the dating world, he recently opened up with a lot of praise for his Naked Gun co-star.

Stating that the Canadian-American actress and model happens to be a lady he is “madly in love with,” the Silence actor also added that Anderson is someone who is “terrific to work with.”

Talking to PEOPLE, the actor added, “I can’t compliment her enough; I’ll be honest with you,” as he was discussing the cop comedy reboot.

Further in the interview, Neeson mentioned that Pamela Anderson is also a star who doesn't have a ‘huge ego.”

Calling her funny and someone who is smooth to work with, the Run All Night actor stressed that Pamela Anderson is going to be epic in the movie.

When it comes to Anderson describing Neeson, it is only his chivalry that the actress expresses. Calling him “the perfect gentleman” and a humble being, the Baywatch actress maintained that Neeson “brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness, and depth of experience.”

The actress then even went on to add that she was absolutely honored to have a chance to work alongside the A Walk Among the Tombstones actor.

Per the Scary Movie 3 actress Liam Neeson was the one person who always looked after her on the set of their film, as she stated that the Schindler’s List actor used to wrap his coat around her whenever she felt cold.

While Liam Neeson has not lost his chivalry, the actor confessed that his dating days are over while talking to the outlet in a separate interview.

The A Million Ways to Die in the West star was married to actress Natasha Richardson. While they tied the knot in 1994, the two remained together until Richardson’s death in 2009, following a ski accident.

Liam Neeson then dated the public relations executive Freya St. Johnston, but that too only for two years.

The actor has not been seen publicly dating since then. When it comes to Pamela Anderson, she has married serval men, with her recent husband being her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. The two tied the knot on Christmas Eve in 2021.

Her first marriage was with Mötley Crüe co-founder Tommy Lee.

