‘This Isn’t a Good Example’: Liam Neeson Wishes He Had Given Up Drinking Sooner

Liam Neeson reflected on his drinking habits from his younger days. While the actor has not touched alcohol since 2013, he claimed that he wished he had given up getting drunk sooner.

In a conversation with People magazine, Neeson shared that he did not want his sons to have the wrong impression of him and wanted his young boys to look upon him as a good example.

While talking to the media outlet, the actor shared that there were days when he would finish a bottle of wine in an hour and open another one shortly after. However, with the realization hitting him, the actor believed that quietly quitting the habit would make a difference in his life as well as in his family’s.

Speaking of quitting drinking, the Love Actually actor shared, “I wish I’d done it 20 years ago.” He went on to add, “I never got sloshed; I never got drunk drunk ever, I don't think. I don't think my character changed much. I was a jolly drinker.”

Mentioning the moment of realization, the Absolution star revealed, "It was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ I just thought, ‘This isn't a good example for my boys, so I'm just going to quietly stop. Not going to announce it. Just quietly stop.’ And I did.”

However, Neeson said that his friends also quit drinking, so all of them are on the same path. He acknowledged that it is a real challenge, and he “totally empathizes with them.”

Meanwhile, shedding light on the time he started drinking, Neeson explained that it was mostly after his wife, Natasha Richardson, passed away at the age of 45 due to a brain hemorrhage following a skiing accident.

Sharing details of that difficult time in his life, the actor revealed to the media, “I was drinking too much. It started after my wife died. It was so easy to just... Never at work, never would do it like that, but at this time of night? ... I’d be on my second bottle [of wine].”

In addition to giving up his drinking habits, Neeson has also been focusing on staying fit. The actor shared that he has been hitting the gym on “most days." However, he prefers not to share the specifics of his routine publicly.

The Schindler’s List star revealed, “I don't like saying exactly what I do. Because I'm so fed up seeing actors talk about what they do. It's like, ‘Oh, shut up.’”

As for the actor’s upcoming projects, Neeson will play the role of Thug in Absolution.

