'Can’t Win Here': Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Physical Altercation During 57th Birthday Celebration Amid Police Investigation

Jamie Foxx took the opportunity to address people about an altercation he had with someone while dining at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills as he celebrated his 57th birthday. The incident led police to be summoned to the restaurant on Friday night. The Django Unchained actor said he is 'too blessed to be stressed.'

In his social media post, Foxx did not detail the conflict but spoke of the ability to stay positive despite hardships. He thanked everyone for holding their heads up for him as well as praying for him while also acknowledging the success of his What Had Happened Was... Netflix stand-up special, which recently went straight to the top on its release.

Foxx wrote, "The devil is a lie. Can’t win here... thank you to everybody that pray and check on me... when your light is shining bright... they try to bring you darkness... but they don’t know that you’re built for it... the lights have been shining bright... and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by 'What Had Happened Was...'"

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed responding to the incident, as initially reported, as an assault with a deadly weapon; however, no arrest was made because officers realized that the altercation did not involve any weapon.

Foxx's publicist said the argument turned ugly when a glass was hurled at Foxx and hit him in the mouth and required stitches. According to CNN, the comedian's rep said, "[Foxx] had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands."

Despite the injury, Foxx assured his fans that he was doing fine and thanked them for their support. This incident marks a year since Foxx's recovery from an acute health crisis; he experienced a brain bleed and stroke last year.

Jamie Foxx will next appear in a Netflix action-comedy titled Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz arriving on January 17, 2025.

