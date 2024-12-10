Jamie Foxx Jokes About Sean Diddy Rumors And His 'Flaming' Baby Oil In New Netflix Comedy Special

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Jamie Foxx’s new Netflix stand-up special, What Had Happened Was…, premiered today, and it comes with some unexpected moments. As the comedian delivers his comedic routine, he touches on a variety of topics, including his health struggles and the rumors that have recently swirled around his relationship with Sean Diddy Combs.

The internet had exploded with wild claims that Foxx had been poisoned by the hip-hop mogul, leading to his hospitalization and a call to the FBI. While the rumors had sparked a frenzy, Foxx clarified the situation with humor.

During the Atlanta-set special, Foxx addresses the online speculation directly. "The internet was trying to kill me," he jokes, referring to the wild rumors surrounding him and Diddy. He continues by mentioning the claim that "Puffy tried to kill me," playfully raising the question, “Did he?”

The comedian’s punchline is both funny and a subtle nod to Diddy’s other nickname, Puffy. With perfect comedic timing, Foxx quickly adds that he left Diddy’s parties early. “I was out by 9 p.m., because something don’t look right, it’s slippery in here," Foxx quips, using humor to deflect the unfounded claims.

Foxx doesn’t stop there. Later in the special, he takes things a step further with a playful jab at Diddy. “If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson &... I’m just kidding,” Foxx says, delivering a punchline about a flaming bottle of baby oil.

Advertisement

The joke, while lighthearted, plays into Diddy’s often controversial public persona, with Foxx adding his own comedic spin to the situation. The audience laughs along as Jamie Foxx pokes fun at the wild rumors and the larger-than-life character that Diddy has become in pop culture.

Beyond his jokes about Diddy, Foxx also addresses a more serious topic during his special: his health scare in April 2023. The comedian openly talks about the medical issues that led to his hospitalization last year. Foxx reveals that he suffered a brain bleed, which eventually led to a stroke.

Though he doesn’t go into extensive detail, Foxx’s candidness about his health adds a more personal touch to the special. It’s a moment that allows the comedian to connect with his audience beyond the humor, showing that he’s not only a survivor but also someone who can laugh about difficult times.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx Recounts Stroke He Suffered During Netflix Special; Says ‘Please, Lord, Let Me…’