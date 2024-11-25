Jamie Foxx Enjoys Karaoke Night With RHOA Stars Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams in Miami: ‘Baby A Time Was Had!’

Jamie Foxx spent a fun night out in Miami with Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams, and they sure knew how to have fun.

The evening reportedly commenced with dinner at Prime 112, and things quickly escalated into a fun-filled karaoke night. Porsha Williams, 43, took to her social media platform to reveal some of the highlights of the evening, indicating that the night was wild and all about fun as the crew turned the joint into their own stage and commenced singing.

Williams wrote, "Baby a Time was had. We turned Prime into karaoke hour #MiamiNights #GoodTimesGoodPeople" captioning a carousel of images offering a glimpse into their epic night out. And Parks agreed with a comment, "A time was had."

Meanwhile, there was yet another fun scene in which Parks donned fitted red attire and was twerking while Foxx, 56, was also having a good time with some lighthearted throwing comments about how all the action was getting ‘hot.’ Foxx joked about Phaedra Parks twerking and keeping his hands warm.

The group then broke into an impromptu karaoke performance of songs including Mariah Carey's 2005 hit We Belong Together, using steak knives as makeshift microphones. Williams also shared a selfie with Foxx and Parks laughing in the background. The reality stars were in Miami attending Bravo Fan Fest, and this added more zest to the occasion.

Noting that Foxx's appearance was unexpected but entertaining, fans online reacted with surprise and joy. One user commented on Instagram, "Baaabbyy! This crew is a whole fkn vibe! Jamie was icing on the cake. Henny-thing can happen when it's this lit. Porsha brings the tigress in Cynthia every time."

This event comes after Jamie Foxx, who is back on his feet after suffering serious health problems more than a year ago, discussed his mysterious health condition in his Netflix special What Had Happened Was.

