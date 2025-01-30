Captain America Brave New World: Marvel Teases First Look at Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader; See Here

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving into a new era, introducing a new Captain America and a new raging monster. However, there is still much yet to be revealed. The MCU recently dropped some surprises, including the long-awaited reveal of The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World.

This highly iconic comic character was previously hinted at in the trailer for the next Marvel Studios film. However, new images have now provided a proper look at someone who is not only highly intelligent but also one of the most sinister beings in Marvel’s pages.

As the tagline for Captain America: Brave New World teases, “Who’s playing who?” Marvel Studios released three images—two of Giancarlo Esposito and one of Tim Blake Nelson, who is portraying The Leader.

While details about the character remain under wraps and he has not been fully revealed, there is a high chance that he is pulling the strings behind the scenes, serving as the mastermind of heavy chaos.

Samuel Sterns, the original name of The Leader, is a twisted scientist who gains superpowers and super-intelligence after being exposed to gamma radiation. For those familiar with the MCU, this is the same radiation that Bruce Banner was exposed to, which transformed him into the Hulk.

In the comics, Sterns’ enlarged cranium is a defining feature of his identity. However, not much of it is visible in the recently teased image.

Captain America: Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, taking over the mantle of Steve Rogers. Additionally, the film will mark the debut of Harrison Ford in the MCU, portraying President Thaddeus Ross, who will also transform into the Red Hulk.

The movie is set to revolve around a global conspiracy and a nefarious plot threatening to drag the world into chaos.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for release on February 14, 2025.