‘All Of Us on Set…’: Director of Captain America: Brave New World Opens Up About Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk

Captain America: Brave New World is the next Marvel Studios movie, which not only will introduce a new Captain America but also bring along a new berserker, the Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford. The director of the aforementioned film, Julius Onah, recently opened up, talking about the Indiana Jones icon, also appreciating his acting skills.

Talking to Empire Magazine, Onah mentioned that Ford rose to all the expectations and challenges that were required to carry both the characters of Ross and Red Hulk.

Calling Harrison Ford’s performance “mind-blowing,” the director also added, “All of us on set were like, ‘Holy f**ing s**, he nailed it.’”

Julius Onah then expressed his excitement at getting back a Hulk that is brutal, strong, and breaks things around him, a “rage monster.”

Moreover, it is impressive to know that Harrison Ford is at present 82 years old and still he has managed to bring the two characters to life in the most perfect way.

Well, although the Red Hulk is mostly CGI, the final result that we all saw in the recently released trailer has been mind-blowing.

In the latest footage that was released last month of Captain America: Brave New World, the trailer first shows the Air Force One actor playing President Thaddeus Ross, but soon we get a grand look at the new strong in the MCU.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford himself has been a bit worried about playing Ross more than portraying Red Hulk on screen. Talking to Empire, Ford mentioned that he was “concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor.”

For those who do not know, William Hurt previously played the character of Ross. However, after he passed away in 2022, Ford took over the role.

ALSO READ: Captain America: Brave New World Summary, Trailer, Cast, and More