Did Captain America: Brave New World Tease Tiamut Island From Eternals? Here's What Fans Think

The first Captain America: Brave New World teaser didn't just bring back Anthony Mackie’s Falcon wielding the mantle of Captain America, but also included a lot of new and legendary details. One of the most talked about teases was a huge island, which fans are calling the body of Tiamut from Eternals.

Tiamut was a Celestial who was stopped midway through his Emergence, as seen in the 2021 movie.

Is that Tiamut in the Captain America: Brave New World teaser?

The latest and the first-ever teaser that was dropped of Captain America: Brave New World has stoked the already excited fans of the superhero. While the movie has brought forth some of the greatest actors on its roster, its teaser did make fans point out a remarkable reference to Eternals.

During a flight sequence, a few have pointed out an island that seemingly looks like the body of Tiamut.

Tiamut was a Celestial shown in Eternals, who was turned into stone. The giant entity was stopped mid-Emergence by Sersi. Sersi, who is a part of the Eternals, was tasked with protecting the Celestial but stopped the completion of his Emergence as it could have destroyed the Earth.

The colossal body of Tiamut was widely questioned throughout the run of the Phase 4 projects by fans, as it was never mentioned, except for a small tease in the Disney Plus series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Advertisement

If this is true, it could mean that the Eternals might soon make their reappearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, it could mean that they might be reintroduced right in the post or mid-credit scene of one of the highly anticipated films, Captain America: Brave New World.

Besides Tiamut, the latest teaser also introduces us to the most awaited entrance of another massive character, Red Hulk, who is an alter ego of Thaddeus Ross.

Fans reacting to Tiamut Island

The excited and shocked fans, who saw the body of Tiamut and Red Hulk in the teaser have taken it to Twitter, sharing their thoughts. One fan was seen stating, “I used to pray for times like this.”

Another big fan of the MCU was seen posting, “WELCOME BACK TIAMUT”

As per the rumors, Tiamut's body will be the main plot of the movie, as it contains some valuable resources for which the global leaders will fight. One of the rumored rare minerals could be the adamantium.

Advertisement

Captain America: Brave New World is set to release in theaters on February 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Is Seth Rollins Still a Part Of Marvel Captain Amercia Brave New World? All You Need to Know