Cardi B Slams Offset and His Mother Amid Divorce Fallout: 'Robbed Me Cold'

Cardi B has set social media ablaze in 2025 after spilling tea regarding her ex-husband, Offset, along with his mom, Latabia Woodward. The WAP rapper made the revelations while hosting an X Space (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 14.

The Bodak Yellow rapper claimed they had stolen her money without clearly offering the details. She said, "I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f—ing playing with me."

The Bronx native further accused Offset of not purchasing Christmas gifts for the three children, including 6-year-old Kulture, 3-year-old Wave, and their newborn child, 4 months. Meanwhile, he went on a spree through New York to get gifts for children from his previous relationships.

She said, "You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday—your newborn. You love your kids so much, and you didn’t bought them s–t for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts."

The Invasion of Privacy rapper continued, "But you didn’t bought my kids s–t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn’t f—ing, but we was cool. Stop f—ing playing with me."

Cardi also reminisced about the times she made Offset's needs greater than hers and ended up being taken for granted and underappreciated.

The couple filed for their second divorce last summer, after being married for seven years. They did so shortly before Cardi B revealed that she was pregnant with their third child; the baby arrived in September.

