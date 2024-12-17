Cardi B Reacts To Rumors of Feud With Offset Amid Divorce After Celebrating His Birthday: 'We Ain’t Really Speaking'

Cardi B and Offset seem to have improved their relationship as they both recently celebrated his birthday in a Miami club. While they are still in the midst of their divorce, the WAP rapper recently assured fans that tension between them has dissipated, and they are focused on co-parenting the kids.

During an X space live chat on December 14, Cardi stated that their relationship has actually become more peaceful lately. According to her, they no longer argue or have constant conversations but are able to work well toward healthy co-parenting. The Money rapper said, "We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy."

She added, "We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re really healthy co-parenting."

The couple got married in 2017 and has three children: a 6-year-old girl, Kulture; a son, Wave, who is 3 years old; and an infant born in September. Cardi acknowledged the past few months had been rocky but described the previous week of divorce filing as especially quiet, admitting that both parties had begun to move onward in a healthier, drama-free way.

The Invasion Of Privacy rapper said, "We’ve been really happy. I feel like this week has been the less dramatic week. Cause for the past three months, it’s been drama, it’s been arguing, it’s been craziness. But this week, it’s been like, eight days that there’s no drama, there’s no b*******. It’s getting to the point where everybody’s moving on very healthily."

Cardi B and Offset have had a bumpy relationship for some time. Cardi initially announced their separation in 2018, and in 2020, she filed for divorce before calling it off. This year, the I Like It rapper again confirmed their split and filed for divorce just before giving birth to their third child.

