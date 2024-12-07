Carry-On: Jason Bateman Reveals The Surprising Human Side Of Villain Who Plans To Blow Up A Plane In His New Airport Action-Thriller

Netflix is coming up with a new action thriller, Carry-On, that has a grand star cast including Taron Egerton, Sinqua Walls as well as Jason Bateman. While Bateman plays the character of a mysterious antagonist in the movie, he recently opened up, talking about his role.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Game Night actor stated, “I’m not some hardened criminal-looking kind of guy, so I’m glad they didn’t want me to play him like that.”

Bateman expressed himself during the Thursday night premiere of the film, which was held at the Egyptian Theater.

Further talking to the outlet, the actor from Horrible Bosses went on to add, “They let me do it as just a guy and this is just his job.”

Shedding light on the villain from Carry-On Jason Bateman then mentioned that he plans to blow up a plane, “move on to the next thing” and go home to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

In the movie, Jason Bateman plays the role of a man who is trying to blackmail a TSA agent, Ethan Kopek, played by Egerton.

Bateman’s character intends to have the TSA agent allow a dangerous package to be on a Christmas Eve flight.

During the red carpet, even the Kingsman: The Secret Service actor talked about his excitement to share the screen with a great actor such as Jason Bateman.

Advertisement

Egerton mentioned that his experience of working with Jason Bateman was “surreal” as he has been following all of his film work, while also appreciating Bateman's time in Arrested Development and Ozark.

Besides Egerton, Jason Bateman, and Sinqua Walls, Carry-On also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Dean Norris, Theo Rossi, and Sofia Carson.

Carson plays the role of Nora Parisi, the girlfriend of the TSA agent. Even her character works at the airport.

The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and is penned by T.J. Fixman, as well as Michale Green.

Carry-On will be released on December 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: Steven Spielberg, Matt Damon, Justin Theroux, And More A-Listers Cheer For Robert Downey Jr Amid His Broadway Debut In Ayad Akhtar's McNeal