Celebrity Family Feud Season 10: Release Schedule, Streaming Details & More to Know

Celebrity Family Feud Season 10, hosted by Steve Harvey, kicked off earlier this month with an exciting lineup of celebrity guests. The long-running game show features celebrities and their families competing to guess the most popular responses to survey questions posed to 100 people, all while vying for the grand prize money.

The show combines light-hearted competition with moments of joy, laughter, and heartwarming interactions, making it a favorite among viewers. As a prime-time spinoff of the iconic 1976 game show Family Feud, it continues to deliver engaging and entertaining content.

In the first four episodes of Season 10, the show has already featured stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ne-Yo, Meghan Trainor, and, most recently, Robin Thicke.

What is the release schedule for Celebrity Feud Season 10?

Celebrity Feud Season 10 premiered on July 9, 2024, with talk-show host and comedian Steve Harvey cherishing some of the fan-favorite moments from the past decades of Family Feud. Episode 1 featured celebrity guests, Meghan Thee Stallion versus Ne-Yo and NFL versus Olympians, asper Rotten Tomatoes.

Here is the full release schedule:

Episode 1, titled, Family Feud: Decades of Laughs, aired on July 9, 2024

Episode 2, titled, Megan Thee Stallion vs Ne-Yo and NFL vs Olympians, aired on July 9, 2024

Episode 3, titled, Meghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor Nation, aired on July 16, 2024.

Episode 4, titled, Robin Thicke vs Anthony Anderson and Walker Hayes vs Rachel Bilson, aired on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Episode 5, titled, Daughtry vs Papa Roach and Earth, Wind & Fire vs The War & Treaty, airs on Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Episode 6, titled, Fat Joe vs. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and David Foster & Katharine McPhee vs. Clay Aiken, airs on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Where to watch?

Celebrity Family Feud Season 10 airs Tuesdays on ABC exclusively at 8 p.m. ET. The classic game show is also available to stream on Hulu and FuboTV.

Viewers can avail a free trial on both platforms. Hulu offers a 30-day trial for new users whereas FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial.

How is Celebrity Family Feud different from Family Feud?

The age-old game show Family Feud first premiered on television in 1976 and has withstood the test of time. Four and a half decades later, the playful feuds are still going strong, and with ABC having introduced the celebrity spinoff, the franchise has gauged a larger audience.

Celebrity Family Feud was launched in 2010 and invites celebrity figures to compete for a chance to donate up to $25,000 to their favorite charity. Whereas, the decades-spanning Family Feud invites guests from its contestant pool to compete by answering tricky and hilarious questions and take home the big cash prize.

Steve Harvey was signed on as a Family Feud host in 2010 and has made his mark on the show as an impeccable entertainer. Alongside the original game show, the 67-year-old comedian also takes the reins on Celebrity Family Feud, which generally airs during the summers and boasts the longest tenure as a Family Feud host.

