Is Steve Harvey A Judge In Real Life? All About His Arbitration-Based New Court Show

Steve Harvey is a renowned American personality, who is famously known for his multiple hosting gigs. Harvey currently hosts five shows: The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, Family Feud Africa and Judge Steve Harvey. Judge Steve Harvey is the most recent TV show of the American TV host, which presents an unscripted arbitration-based reality court comedy show.

On the show, Harvey acts as the judge and solves actual cases of people. But is Harvey an actual qualified judge and is his verdict actually binding even after the show? Here’s everything you need to know about the show, Judge Steve Harvey.

Is Steve Harvey an actual judge?

Steve Harvey has not received any formal education in the field of law. The TV host shared in his 2014 interview with Parade that he attended Kent State University, pursuing a major in advertising. But he never actually graduated from college. In the show Judge Steve Harvey, Harvey primarily acts as an arbitrator, listens to genuine cases and then declares his verdict, keeping in mind the claims, evidence and witnesses presented on the show.

Judge Steve Harvey presents a real-time courtroom to the viewers with a major comedy twist in it. Even though Harvey is not a qualified judge, the disputes presented on the show are real. As per People Clerk, the participants of the show are either scouted or chosen from submitted casting applications. Individuals who agree to appear on the show are not required to pay anything from their pockets if they get sued or lose the case. As per the show’s casting website, “all awards and judgments are paid by production.”

Is Steve Harvey’s judgement binding?

Judge Steve Harvey continues to witness a diverse range of cases, ranging from a wife suing her husband over failed honeymoon plans, sisters fighting over funeral expenditures for their deceased sibling, and many more. But it’s not yet officially confirmed by the makers whether or not Harvey’s judgement on these cases is legally binding or not.

Since Harvey is not an official judge, he is not required to follow a proper legal procedure. He rather acts as an arbitrator. Talking about how he makes his decisions on the show, Harvey shared in his interview with TV Insider that unlike real-time judges, he digs up the participant’s story rather than focusing solely on facts. Further, he uses his decades of experience to read the room and announce his verdict.

“I knew I had to just be myself. Most judges are interested in the law. These are the facts, and that’s it. I’m going to dig up the story behind why people came to court vs. what they’re in court for. I lean on decades of experience dealing with all types of situations and people, and I rely on my street savvy, common sense, and humour to get it done,” Harvey stated.

After the renewal of the show for its second season, it was announced on the show’s casting website that the participants who agreed to appear on the show would be paid USD 1000 with a settlement worth USD 10,000. Judge Steve Harvey is currently airing its second season on ABC.

