‘Celine Dion Graces Sunday Night Football Segment With Her Hit Track It’s All Coming Back To Me Now

Celine Dion does not play with us when she creatively makes big announcements or is featured in iconic segments, including the Sunday Night Football video. The singer also made us nostalgic because her 1996 song, It’s All Coming Back To Me Now played in it.

The song was such a huge hit when it was released, it didn't take time for it to reach No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, behind another classic, Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix).

Dion appeared in the already-shot sequence, starting off the live broadcast of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC and Peacock. This happened to be a grand game, as both teams have not played against one another in primetime since 1982. Apart from that, this was also the first match against one another in Super Bowl XXX since 1996, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In this segment, she said that her favorite thing about this game is the strength that helps in connecting who one is and who one was, proving that most of our strong memories and our most cherished loves can forever stay with us.

She then appeared in a sweatshirt from Super Bowl XXX that consisted of the logo of both teams. The singer asked the viewers if they knew what she was talking about. Dion added, “Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back.”

The clip also showcased the moments where both teams played against one another in the previous games, which surely ignited the urge for the football game fans to re-watch those iconic matches.

In the segment, My Heart Will Go On vocalist shared, “Their love affair — well, maybe not love the way I usually sing about it, but still, you know, work with me here.” She further questioned her 1996 song’s lyrics, which were, "When you touch me like this. When you hold me like that.’ It kind of fits, no?”

The songstress further continued that, in all honesty, it produced wonderful desires and revealed painful heartbreak a long time ago. She said, "Like so many old flames, it always feels right when they’re back together. Don’t you think?" The songstress went on to say, "Like tonight, evoking the kind of magic they once produced. the Cowboys and the Steelers, a timeless classic on Sunday night.”

The segment came to an end and concluded with a long-running iconic tradition in which she is doused with Gatorade.

