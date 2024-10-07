‘My Last Scene Was, Ironically…’: Tom Selleck Reveals Details From ‘Emotional’ Last Shoot Of Hit CBS Drama Blue Bloods

The CBS Network’s hit cop drama Blue Bloods concluded after completing a successful 14-season run. After working together for a decade and a half, saying goodbye was not without tears and hugs. Tom Selleck, who led the series as Frank Reagan, shared details from an " ironic " shoot on the last day of his filming.

Speaking to TV Insider, the Friends alum revealed that his last day of shooting was a family dinner, which was quite poetic given that it was the first scene they shot when the series started. “My last scene was, ironically, a family dinner,” he said. Without revealing much, the actor teased the new concluding season could feature the Reagan family reunion. “Everybody agreed with me that we should close the set for the family dinner and not exploit that. Most of them had four more days to shoot, but not me,” Selleck revealed.

When the filming wrapped, the Magnum P.I. actor read Edna St. Vincent Millay's poem, Love Is Not All. His co-stars got emotional after hearing his rendition, followed by an “enormous amount” of crying and hugging. “Donnie was really broken up; he didn’t say much,” Selleck recalled. “Bridget spoke. Just about everybody said something. Vanessa [Ray] was pretty beat up by the experience.”

With the series finale inching closer to its December release, fans have a lot to look forward to in terms of their favorite characters. According to TV Insider, the final season would show Commissioner Frank Reagan maintaining his leadership of the police department while navigating the ritualistic family Sunday dinners with his father, Henry, a retired police commissioner.

However, the finale doesn’t mean the franchise is closed forever; the creators have been teasing a spin-off of the police procedural drama for quite some time. Although there’s been no confirmation, CBS studio head David Stapf has stated that "there’s still time to figure a spinoff out," keeping the fans’ hope intact.

The midseason premiere of Blue Bloods will air on October 18 on CBS.