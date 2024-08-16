Channing Tatum Explains How He Would Compete In Olympics If He Was Sent As A Breakdancer: ‘Would Do A Lot Of Stripper Moves’

Since the breakdancing competition that happened at the Paris Olympics 2024, the video of the Australian competitor has been going viral, not for praiseworthy reasons. Many people have been saying that Channing Tatum should have competed at the ceremony representing Team USA.

This should not come as a surprise as he is known for his amazing dancing skills which he has proved multiple times in his impressive career trajectory. During his recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor responded to a TikToker asking why wasn’t Tatum sent in to compete at the Olympics in breakdancing.

To which the Step Up actor who initially laughed along with his Blink Twice co-actor, Noami Ackie, stated that he is not that good at the aforementioned form of dancing, Tatum said, “That would be sick," adding, "But that's very sweet that she would think that. I would just do a lot of stripper moves."

The breakdancing competition during this year's Olympics quickly became the subject of many memes turning the entire thing into a memefest and many people started questioning how the Australian breakdancer was qualified to compete during the Games.

However, it wasn't just people who spoke about her, many celebrities including Adele also spoke about her. According to the outlet, the singer stated that the addition of this sport was, “fu***** fantastic” and shared that she and her, “friends have been s***ting ourselves laughing for nearly 24 hours.”

Along with Adele, Chloe Fineman, who is a Saturday Night Live cast member shared a parody of the competitor on her social media handle. The other SNL alum, Rachel Dratch also did an impression of the same in her own style while interrupting Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on his show.

As far as Tatum’s career front goes, the star is set to appear in Blink Twice, which is directed by his fiance and actress, Zoe Kravitz. The movie comes under the thriller and suspense genre. Apart from him, and Ackie, the upcoming venture also stars Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Alia Shawkar, and Levon Hawke. The film is set to hit theaters on August 23, 2024.

