Andrew Shue's Sister Reveals Relationship with Marilee Fiebig After Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Scandal

Andrew Shue, known for his role in Melrose Place, is enjoying a new relationship with Marilee Fiebig. This update comes amid the ongoing drama involving his ex-wife, Amy Robach, and her new partner, T.J. Holmes. Andrew’s sister, Elisabeth Shue, confirmed that "He is very, very happy" regarding her brother's new relationship.

At 57, Shue began dating Fiebig in December last year, a significant time as both their previous marriages had just ended. Fiebig’s ex-husband is T.J. Holmes, and Shue's ex-wife is Amy Robach. Their relationships dissolved under public scrutiny.

The saga began with news of an affair between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes while they were co-hosts on Good Morning America (GMA). This scandal led to the termination of both hosts from GMA, though Robach and Holmes continued to publicly display their affection. Updates on their relationship have been frequent, with them often discussing their romance in interviews and podcasts.

In contrast, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have kept their relationship more private. Although it became public in February, the couple has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Elisabeth Shue recently told E! News that her brother is very happy with his new partner. Andrew also shared a personal update on the Still The Place podcast with former Melrose Place co-stars, revealing that he and his children are doing well and that he is involved in a new project. This aligns with Elisabeth’s positive portrayal of his life.

Details about Shue and Fiebig’s relationship remain sparse, but an unnamed insider told PEOPLE in February that they were still together after being seen as a couple for two months. Fiebig is reportedly very happy with Shue.

The current joy for Shue and Fiebig is noteworthy given their past. Fiebig was previously married to T.J. Holmes, and they have an eleven-year-old daughter, Sabine. They divorced in December 2022, after separating in August of the same year. Shue’s divorce from Amy Robach was finalized in March 2023, following their separation in August 2022.

Despite extensive media coverage of their ex-spouses' affairs, neither Amy Robach nor T.J. Holmes have directly addressed these issues. In a recent live podcast, Holmes expressed regret about the past, acknowledging the shame he and Robach feel regarding their relationship failures. Both have conceded that their personal lives did not align with the media's portrayal of flawless families.

In contrast, Elisabeth Shue has painted a positive picture of her brother Andrew Shue's new relationship with Marilee Fiebig. While public attention remains focused on Robach and Holmes, Shue and Fiebig’s relationship continues to develop quietly, marking a new chapter in their lives following personal upheavals.

