Chappell Roan Shares Screenshot Of Her 2011 Facebook Post About Appearing On SNL Before Taking Over The Comedy Sketch Show

Those who question the power of manifestation should take a look at Chappell Roan. She surely is living the life she once dreamed of! Before she wowed the audience on Saturday Night Live, she truly spoke about her dreams online. The singer shared a more than a decade-old screenshot of her Facebook post online that talked about featuring on the comedy sketch program.

Just a day before Roan's appearance on the show, she shared a post on Instagram on November 1, Friday that consisted of a screenshot from Facebook that read, “I am determined to be on SNL,” which she had shared on April 2011.

The Good Luck, Babe songstress captioned her Instagram post with, “@nbcsnl Tmrw night with @johnmulaney.” Her IG post also consisted of a picture with John Mulaney, who hosted the episode. She added one more picture that featured a selfie along with photo frames that seemingly had pictures of celebrities in the background.

The singer has seen immense growth in her stardom recently, all thanks to her out-of-the-box artistry.

Back in August, when she conversed with Bowen Yang for Interview magazine, the singer revealed that initially, she thought about pursuing the field of acting. She further said that originally, she began pursuing music because she wanted to get her foot in the door to venture into the acting world.

Roan shared, “And then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, 'F**k that.'” She opened up about the industry being a “scary” place that she cannot “control.” The vocalist expressed that she can put out her music whenever she pleased and that she does not have to wait for a casting director who would say, “It would be great if we cast you, and then we’ll decide your schedule for the next three months.”

This year has surely been a big one for her. Along with being an internet sensation, she has also garnered nominations and taken home honors. During this year's Video Music Awards, she grabbed the moon person trophy for Best New Artist.

Roan was also nominated for Push Performance Of The Year (for Red Wine Supernova) Song Of Summer (for Good Luck, Babe!), and Best Trending Video ( for Hot To Go!), Wikipedia.

Along with being praised for her artistry, she is also appreciated for her unconventional sense of fashion, which she fearlessly tries out and looks glamorous as she walks on the red carpets while donning them.

