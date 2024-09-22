Chappell Roan Reveals Severe Depression Diagnosis Amid Meteoric Rise To Stardom: 'Don’t Know What’s Going On'

Chappell Roan disclosed that she suffers from clinical depression, a condition which is said to have developed during her meteoric rise to celebrity status. In an interview with The Guardian, the Hot To Go singer said that a week ago she was feeling ‘off,’ and sought help from a psychiatrist who also said she has severe depression even when she is not really ‘sad.’

Roan revealed, "I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad." She also said that, along with other symptoms, she experienced brain fog, which came along with depression, as well as forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, and lack of energy or interest.

She believes that the quick jump from being an underground pop artist to a commercial star that happened over one year has, in her view, played a major role in her health disturbance. Speaking about her changed lifestyle, Roan, 26, said that even routine activities such as going to thrift shops or out for a stroll in the park, pilates, or yoga have become ever so complicated because she has to hire guards for doing the most mundane activities.

She reflected on her current state of stardom saying, "How do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?"

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker has also readily spoken about the drawback of success when she expressed during one of her June concerts that it has been quite difficult getting used to being a famous person. Recently in August, she took to social media to clarify an issue concerning fans who went a bit too far with their craving for the performer. She made it clear that unlike other stars, some of whom would even go on “playing along” with such wretched behavior, she will not have such expectations imposed on her. She asked her followers to understand that she does not have to be at the aggressive fan’s beck and call at all times.

In a TikTok video, Roan made it clear saying, "I don’t give a f**k if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug –– that’s not normal, that’s weird!"

Roan pointed out that, unlike most people who would gradually learn to deal with the pressure of stardom, she is not prepared to bend her principles towards fame. Referring to her viral moment at the MTV VMAs 2024 red carpet, where she slammed a rude photographer, she told The Guardian, "I'm not gonna be a sweetie pie to a man who’s telling me to shut the f**k up."

In 2023, Chappell Roan emerged as an opening act for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts world tour. Her first album titled The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was released the same year and instantly became the source of her fame.

