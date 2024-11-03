Chloë Grace Moretz Publicly Identifies As 'Gay Woman', Endorses Kamala Harris Ahead of 2024 Election

In a recent Instagram post, Chloë Grace Moretz came out as a ‘gay woman' while talking about her experience voting early in the 2024 election. She has also officially endorsed Kamala Harris.

On November 1st, the (500) Days of Summer actress shared a picture on her Instagram account with a sticker that read ‘I voted early 2024’ against a background of red, white, and blue colors. Moretz is endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris while stressing the importance of this particular election.

In one of her posts, Moretz responded to Harris‘ nomination for president and stated her firm support for the Vice President. She commended Harris for being an advocate for the LGBTQIA community and stressed legal rights and accessible care to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising actress wrote, "Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve."

As per People, Moretz and model Kate Harrison first made headlines in 2018 after being spotted kissing each other in California. The couple was spotted at their friend's wedding in September and have made to each other's Instagram feed very often.

Recently, the couple was seen wearing matching rings on their left ring fingers on a variety of events and public outings such as their Disneyland visit when they sported matching denim outfits pairing them with baseball caps.

The Carrie star also said in her post that on women’s health care issues, like the personal choice of abortions, it should not be the government who decides but should be the woman herself and her doctor. In her post, she included, "I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor."

As a sign-off of her post, Chloë Grace Moretz urged her 24 million followers to arrange for when they would vote, and what plan seems fit for them.

