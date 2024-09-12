Chappell Roan Hits Back At Photographer Who Insulted Her at MTV VMAs 2024; Reaffirms Boundaries While Defending Herself

Chappell Roan was caught in drama at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet where a photographer raised his voice hurling insults at her. “Shut the f— up.” Videos from the scene captured Roan standing her ground screaming, “You shut the f— up”. She then brought out her hand and warned the photographer, “Don’t. Not me, b***h,” before composing herself and stepping into the awards event.

Later on in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Roan conceded that it was too much for her because people have a tendency to shout at artists for no reason and she does not fare very well with that. She called the event ‘quite scary’ and, based on her instinct, she would want to yell and deny anyone the right to speak to her in a condescending tone.

The Good Luck, Babe! pop sensation stressed that as much as it was a publicly and politically sensitive place, people were still being disrespectful and she wouldn’t allow such behavior. She told the outlet, "I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. And I yelled back. I yelled back — you don't get to yell at me like that."

This incident on the red carpet comes just weeks after Roan stated that some fans had acted inappropriately. She posted on Instagram on August 23rd explaining that after ten years where work was her entire life, it became essential to draw the lines. Her comments on lack of consent, whether in physical or social contact, were quite strong.

Advertisement

She lamented that women are not obliged to anyone for anything, especially if they choose to pursue their careers publicly. She stated that she enjoys her work as an artist and a performer but harassment in any form is unacceptable.

The Hot To Go hitmaker made her MTV VMAs debut setting the stage on fire as she launched into her performance of Good Luck Babe from her successful pop album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Haters might ask what would happen if she didn't win any award. Guess, we'd never know because Chappell Roan took home the Moon Man for Best New Artist at the ceremony and thanked her favorite drag queens while dedicating the award to queer and trans people.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: Chappell Roan Wins Best New Artist; Dedicates Award To 'Queer Kids In The Midwest'