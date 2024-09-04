Jewel Lauds Chappell Roan On Setting Firm Fan Boundaries While Reflecting On Past Stalker Experiences

Jewel has recently spoken out in favor of Chappell Roan’s stance on setting fan boundaries while recollecting her bitter experiences with stalkers spanning her decades-long career.

The Foolish Games singer appreciates Roan’s approach when she states and enforces certain limits with her fans. The 26-year-old Red Wine Supernova hitmaker has recently opened up about her fears and discomfort because of the fans’ 'predatory behavior.'

For context, Roan has set firm boundaries regarding nonconsensual physical and social interactions with the crowd, especially with those people who creep her out. She wrote on Instagram last month, "For the past 10 years l've been going nonstop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries."

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter restates that Roan should listen to her gut in such cases. Jewel has made it very clear that she supports Roan after she spoke up about being stalked and manhandled in a video that was uploaded by her on 1st September. The Stronger Woman singer said, "I saw that she had to turn off her comments because of her recent post just saying being stalked and having people grab you in public isn’t OK." She also lauded Roan saying, "I’m proud of what you’re doing."

A decade or so down the line of her career Jewel remembers concerning the damages she underwent when she was a little child and the fan’s often too daunting activity of reaching out to her, holding her, or touching her. Eventually, she figured out how to deal with fans without getting overwhelmed. She recalls such harrowing episodes as being groped in airports and being yelled at by people who felt provoked because she wouldn't stop for them.

She also finds it worrisome that some comments in her Instagram post were along the lines of telling Roan things such as, ‘You shouldn’t have chosen your job then.'

Jewel subsequently described an incident in which she had her first chilling encounter with a stalker at the age of 21. The terrorizing scenario included death threats and the burning of her house. Such situations, among others, forced her to take a break after the release of her album Spirit in 1998. She said, "It was so scary. This person was leaving fire bombs outside my house. I was getting death threats saying I would be shot from the stage. I’ve had hundreds of stalkers in my career, and it’s not OK. It made me step back from my own career. I quit after Spirit, after ‘Hands,’ because it was just too much."

It was not only Jewel who came out publicly for Chappell Roan as Hayley Williams of the band Paramore also condemned the unrestrained predatory behavior of the fan base and thanked Roan for being the first to broach the subject.

