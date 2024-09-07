Lady Gaga Reveals Fellow Artists Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan Make Her ‘Cry’ for THIS Emotional Reason

Lady Gaga has shown great love and care towards other pop stars, and she explains the reasons behind this great concern for their career paths. In her cover story on Vogue for the month of October, the 38-year-old artist reflects on the emotional connection she has towards Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift, among others.

Gaga told how she could not help herself and ended up crying when watching how well these young performers were doing. Even when not being able to attend their live performances, she watches some of their videos on the Internet and feels proud of them. The Bad Romance hitmaker told the outlet, "I’m not only cheering them on; I want them to know that my heart is in it with them. And I want them all to feel really happy." The veteran pop sensation and actress even became extremely emotional while discussing the impact of her juniors on her.

The star of Joker: Folie à Deux asserted that her support is beyond cheering them on from the sidelines. It is also about hoping for them to be truly happy and feel supported in their personal and professional lives.

However, the support is mutual. Taylor Swift has defended Gaga in 2023. When there were online speculations that Gaga was likely expecting a baby, Taylor Swift decided to comment on a TikTok clip as a means of dispelling the rumors. The Down Bad hitmaker firmly stated under Gaga's video, "Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body? Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation, and neither does any woman."

Advertisement

Gaga had previously praised Swift as a courageous person; this time, however, she reserved applause for her for revealing the fact of an eating disorder in the 2020 documentary Miss Americana.

Beside Swift, Gaga has also been a staunch supporter of Kesha. When Kesha got embroiled in her lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke in 2014, the Poker Face singer provided a deposition in support of her, underscoring her quest to help other women in the music business further. Lady Gaga's zeal to encourage other artists and cultivate goodwill towards performers remains unabated.

ALSO READ: 'I Could Have Never...': Lady Gaga Reveals Mom Cynthia Told Her She'd Marry Michael Polansky Right After They Met