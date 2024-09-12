MTV VMAs 2024: Chappell Roan Wins Best New Artist; Dedicates Award To 'Queer Kids In The Midwest'

Chapelle Roan grabs her first win at MTV’s Video Awards under the Best New Artist category. With the rise of her success, her talent is truly catching the attention of people, honoring her with the deserved trophy.

The singer gave a memorable acceptance speech in which she mentioned the queer community, which has been one of the major fanbases that helped her climb the ladder of being a viral sensation online.

Roan’s face shone just like her outfit. After taking the trophy, she kept it on the stage and read the speech from her diary. The vocalist started with, “Can you believe it? We’re at the VMAs!” The songstress went on to dedicate the honor, stating, “I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop.”

She also mentioned the gay people who dedicate her songs to somebody they hate or love and all the “queer kids in the Midwest." She candidly shared that she understood them because she was one of them.

Roan expressed her gratitude for her record label, Island Records, and further continued her speech by saying, “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be, b***h.”

The audience cheered loudly during her presence on the stage, which truthfully showcased that she has come a long way in her journey as a musician and is finally getting recognized for her artistry with awards and virality on social media.

Roan’s unique fashion sense and her songs have quickly garnered a huge fanbase. During the ceremony, she also gave a breathtaking performance on her hit track, Good Luck, Babe!, before accepting the trophy.

This year, many notable musicians took home the VMA award, including Tyla, who won the award under the Best Afrobeats category. She also gave a moving speech by pointing out that African music is more diverse and how all African musicians are grouped in the category of Afrobeat.

During VMAs, many acclaimed artists gave performances, including Katy Perry, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Lenny Kravitz, Camila Cabello, and many more.

