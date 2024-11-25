Cher Reveals NSFW Deets on Losing her Virginity; Says ‘I was So Angry’

On November 19th, Cher released her new book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, taking readers through her phenomenal journey of a decades-long career while revealing gripping details of her unique life experiences. From bad blood with rude directors to her first sexual experience, the music legend leaves no story behind in her fascinating memoir.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer wrote about losing her virginity at the age of 14, calling it a "loan" and "revenge sex" in her new book while describing an unpleasant encounter with an Italian boy she liked. He would treat her well when they were alone, but "as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid," the singer wrote.

The boy dismissed her and ditched her while going out with his friends. The Proud Mary singer could not bear the disrespect and was hurt. She wrote, "I was so hurt when he did that; I had revenge sex with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise, I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked. But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."

Ultimately, she wrote, the whole event turned out to be a massively overrated experience for her as she asked the bloke to leave and never return. However, the fear of her mother knowing made the anecdote even more amusing, as the legendary musician and actress had to keep losing her virginity a secret from her mother.

She wrote, "My mother warned me that the minute I lost my virginity, she'd know because she'd see it in my eyes, so after the romp with the Italian, I ran to the mirror to check. I half expected to see the word SEX flashing in fluorescent letters across my forehead, but I couldn't spot anything different, and she didn't either."

In another wild anecdote, Cher remembered kissing Splendor in the Grass (1961) actor Warren Beatty at the age of 15. She was enticed by his charm and beauty as they met during a drive through California. Beatty, who was 25 at that time, invited Cher to his house, gave her a tour of his Trousdale Estates residence, and leaned in for a kiss, and she kissed him back.

