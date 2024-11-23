Cher Puts Late Mask Director Peter Bogdanovich On Blast in New Memoir: 'He Was Not Nice To The Girls'

Cher does not hold back when standing up against the wrongdoers. She has been quite candid about her memories of the late director Peter Bogdanovich while filming the 1985 movie Mask. When talking about her memoir's promotional campaign, the iconic 78-year-old singer and actress expressed her frustration directed towards filmmaker Bogdanovich whom she called arrogant and rude to the girls on the set.

Disrespect from Bogdanovich grew with each passing day, especially after the music legend recalled one specific incident when the director had insulted her. The Strong Enough singer stated that after he asked her to suggest a location to frame a scene, he completely disregarded her idea of using the kitchen location for filming. The following day, however, Bogdanovich “stormed” the set while eating an egg sandwich and yelled at her.

Cher claimed that he charged her with attempting to assert control over all film production, and he called her a 'nobody' and even threatened to delete her scenes from the movie.

She recalled, "The next morning he arrives on set eating an egg sandwich and starts screaming that he’s not going to let me direct this film; I’m a nobody; he can cut me out at any moment. Oh yeah, he was a pig. He was an a**hole. He was not nice to the girls in the film and he was so f–king arrogant. I really, really disliked him."

But the hatred was mutual. In one interview in 2019, Bogdanovich did not hide that, in his opinion, Cher was the most difficult actor for him to work with. He noted her distrust of men and lack of constancy in character. He told Vulture, "She can’t act. She won Best Actress at Cannes because I shot her very well."

However, amid this strain, he did not fail to recognize the close-up shots wherein it was her talent that he believed was most on display. He told the outlet, "She’d start off in the right direction, but she’d go off wrong somehow, very quickly. So I shot a lot of close-ups of her because she’s very good in close-ups."

Cher: The Memoir, which chronicles the legend's decades-long career as well as personal life is available now, with a second part set to be published in 2025.

